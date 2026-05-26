TiniFiber’s Acquisition of CoreLinc Adds Connectivity, Contract Manufacturing to Portfolio

TiniFiber recently acquired CoreLinc LLC, a fiber-optic connectivity provider based in Alabama, USA. Financial terms were not disclosed.

CoreLinc specializes in fiber-optic cable assembly and contract manufacturing. On its website, CoreLinc explains, “With our diverse, capable and flexible labor force and our seasoned manufacturing technical staff we can help you realize concept to ready-to-market product portfolios. With our unique domestic and international supplier partnerships we can help you deliver diverse consumer and technological solutions that are quality-driven and cost-effective. With CoreLinc you have a single, unified, powerful source to help realize your global manufacturing objectives.”

TiniFiber now adds that capability to its set of offerings. Most widely recognized for its cables featuring patented stainless steel micro armor, TiniFiber also offers cable assemblies, fusion splicers, tools, and fanout kits. When announcing its acquisition of CoreLinc, the company said the move “strengthens TiniFiber’s position as a complete fiber-optic solutions provider. CoreLinc’s deep connectivity expertise complements TiniFiber’s existing portfolio, delivering the end-to-end vertical integration that customers across the data communications industry increasingly require.”

TiniFiber’s chief executive officer Tom Artinian commented, “CoreLinc’s integration into the TiniFiber family delivers precisely the kind of vertical integration our customers have been asking for. Adding CoreLinc’s capabilities to our comprehensive offerings means we can now support customers across the entire fiber-optic solution lifecycle. This acquisition also expands our U.S. footprint in a meaningful way, allowing us to provide faster, more-responsive support to customers across North America.”

CoreLinc’s vice president of operations David Draper added, “TiniFiber’s philosophy of delivering advanced, purpose-built technologies and services that meet the demanding requirements of today’s infrastructure perfectly aligns with everything CoreLinc has stood for over the past two decades. Bringing our two organizations together is a natural fit, and a powerful one. Our combined capabilities extend the portfolio of high-performance fiber-optic solutions available to customers across North America, and we look forward to the opportunities this creates for our teams and the markets we serve.”