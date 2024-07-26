ShowMeCables recently introduced a line of right-angle Category 6A cable assemblies. The RJ-45 connector on one end of the assembly has a 90-degree angle “to solve installation challenges in deeply cabled setups,” the company explained when introducing the product. “In addition, the jackets are rated for low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) for use where PVC is restricted or CMX for use where a communication-grade rating is required.”

The assemblies are offered with four options.

Form factor: With a straight RJ-45 connector on one end and the choice of a right-angle, left-angle, upward-angle, or downward-angle connector on the other end, the angled assemblies do not protrude as much as straight ones, ShowMeCables said. “This lower profile can make a big difference when dealing with high-density patch panels or network switches. The reduced bend radius means less stress on the cable, extending its lifespan. Also, angled connectors naturally direct cables along equipment or walls, making cable management neater and more organized,” the company explained. It added, “Some manufacturers simply bend a cable to make a right-angle connector, which can lead to performance issues. ShowMeCables … offers assemblies with a patented channelized pair guide that maintains the twists of the pairs as they enter the right angle.”

Cable jacket material: The LSZH-rated cables are made for indoor use. They produce minimal smoke and no halogenic gases when burned, making them a safer choice in case of fire, ShowMeCables pointed out. “LSZH is especially recommended for shipboard, defense and aerospace use where combustive PVC is not allowed,” the company added. “The CMX-rated cables are designed for economical indoor applications with a common communication burn rating.”

Cable length and color: The new line is available in 8 lengths: 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, and 20 feet. The CMX versions are available in 7 colors and the LSZH versions are available in 3 colors.

“When you have a Cat 6A network you expect Cat 6A performance,” said product line manager Dustin Guttadauro. “Our new right-angle assemblies not only solve the challenges of densely cabled installations, but their patented design ensures true category performance throughout the cable.”