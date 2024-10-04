ShowMeCables’ Releases New Vertical Wall-Mount Cabinets

ShowMeCables introduced a line of white vertical wall-mount cabinets. “The top-loading enclosures orient electronic components vertically, taking advantage of a room’s or hallway’s unused wall space and allowing low-profile storage of deep equipment.”

The line features 17 new models that can hold devices that are the standard 19-inch width, duch as switches and patch panels. The cabinets are low-profile with the 2U units sticking out less than 5 inches from the wall and the 6U models going out just below a foot. They can not only fit in small rooms, but also IT closets, back offices, busy hallways, and retail spaces.

A wide range of rack-unit capacities and depths are offered. The cabinets are available in 2U, 3U, 4U, 5U or 6U. Every RU size is available in three to five adjustable-depth ranges that are 13 to 16 inches, 17 to 20, 21 to 24, 25 to 27.5, or 32 to 35.

ShowMeCables’ vertical wall-mount cabinets have a white, electro-static, powder-coated finish and are resilient and secure. “They are made of 16-gauge cold-rolled steel and include key locks for security. Each unit can hold 132 pounds of equipment. They are shipped pre-assembled and with wall anchor bolts and both M6 and 12-24 thread mounting options.”

“Office space is expensive and our customers want to get the most out of what they have,” said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. “These vertical rack enclosures answer that need by holding a lot but keeping a low profile, especially with the white finish.”