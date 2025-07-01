N-Type Connectors Hold Up in Harsh Environments

The latest N-Type connectors from Amphenol RF are designed for use with LMR 195, 200, and 600 cable types. The company says these IP-67-rated connectors provide “more design flexibility for harsh-environment applications.

“Extreme-exposure RF interconnect are engineered with a unique, chromium-free nickel alloy plating that offers an added layer of protection, ensuring reliable RF performance in challenging conditions,” Amphenol RF adds. “This alternate plating makes them well-suited for marine environments, telecommunications and wireless infrastructure, and military applications.”

The connectors feature secure threaded mating and have been tested to withstand up to 720 hours of direct exposure to salt spray.

They are manufactured with brass bodies and gold-plated beryllium copper contacts. The body, ferrule, coupling nut, and retaining ring all feature the alternate tin-nickel alloy plating. The connectors operate up to 6 GHz and can withstand operating temperatures up through 165 degrees Celsius.

The Extreme Exposure N-Type Connectors join Amphenol RF’s portfolio of Extreme Exposure RF Interconnect products.