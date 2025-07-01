Single Pair Ethernet Switch

Weidmuller recently introduced an unmanaged Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) switch that the company says “enables a seamless networking experience for users in a wide array of industrial environments.”

The switch features four 10Base-T1L ports with Power over Data Line (PoDL) up to Class 14. “A single 10/100-Mbit/sec RJ45 port ensures easy integration with existing networks, and this SPE switch was designed for reliable forwarding of data packets in automation technology for distances up to 1000 meters,” the company stated when introducing the product.

It is customizable via DIP (dual in-line package) switches and easily adapts to QoS, MAC multicast filtering, PoDL class selection and SCCP, the manufacturer added, which makes it ideal for PROFINET applications.

“Our SPE unmanaged switch offers fast and secure data transmission for industrial networks,” commented Ken Crawford, Weidmuller’s senior director of automation. “With its compact and efficient installation and universal compatibility, this new switch delivers a more reliable, efficient and future-ready industrial IoT network.”

When introducing the product, Weidmuller emphasized the following benefits and characteristics of Single Pair Ethernet.