U.S. Fiber Supply Expected to Meet BEAD Demand, Prysmian Says

U.S. fiber and cable manufacturers are positioned to meet demand from the BEAD program, according to a Prysmian press release. And in turn easing concerns around possible supply constraints as large-scale broadband deployments accelerate.

The company notes that existing production capacity by U.S. fiber and cable manufacturers is approximately 135 million fiber-kilometers annually. It states that, “Even at peak deployment, BEAD-related demand is estimated to represent less than 5 percent of total domestic capacity.”

Supply chain readiness

The BEAD program is expected to drive further fiber deployments across underserved and unserved areas in the U.S. Ongoing discussions include whether manufacturers can keep up with demand, especially when considering the Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements.

Prysmian, Corning Incorporated, Lightera, and AFL have all indicated that they have been prepared to meet demand through their investments in American facilities, advanced manufacturing, and domestic jobs. Each company is also committed to:

“Ensuring sufficient availability of BABA‑compliant optical fiber and cable to meet BEAD program requirements throughout the program’s implementation.”

“Prioritizing BEAD‑funded projects by working directly with award recipients to align delivery lead times with deployment schedules.”

Fiber demand beyond broadband

Although BEAD is a driver, fiber demand is also being shaped by continued growth in data centers, network expansion related to AI, etc. The fact that the demand goes beyond broadband shows the importance of having scalable, reliable supply chains for optical fiber and cabling systems.