Nokia and RUCKUS Networks Team Up For In-Building/Campus Connectivity

Nokia recently announced that it collaborated with RUCKUS Networks to “create an innovative solution for deploying seamless in-building and campus-wide connectivity, uniquely tailored to the needs of diverse industry verticals”.

This partnership combines the innovation and expertise of Nokia and RUCKUS Networks, a CommScope company that is trusted by over 1,000 global customers, including Marriott, Hyatt, Changi Airport, and the U.S. federal government. The solution merges Nokia’s best fiber-based Optical LAN with RUCKUS Network’s enterprise Wi-Fi and switching solutions, leading to an integrated infrastructure.

By working together, these companies will deliver broadband service inside MDUs, offices, large venues, hospitality, medical facilities, and other enterprise segments. The solution can be deployed by Telco, Cable, Managed, and LAN service providers, hastening time-to-market and lowering operational costs.

Through the combined use of fiber and Wi-Fi there is robust and scalable connectivity across various sectors. “Fiber is a game changer for campus and in-building connectivity due to its ability to offer future-proof capacity while significantly reducing power consumption and total cost of ownership. In addition to providing a single network for all services, it is essential to connect Wi-Fi access points.”

Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking Intelligent Cellular Security Solutions at CommScope stated, “The partnership between Nokia and RUCKUS Networks will change the economics for the in-campus connectivity solutions for enterprise and vertical segments. As a single solution, we can now provide everything needed to quickly establish a LAN that can deliver fast, reliable, and secure broadband access services. It will also allow us to future-proof their networks and ensure the next generation of value-added services can be delivered easily.”

Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said, “Fiber is a fantastic technology with a wide range of benefits. As an Optical LAN, it can reduce energy costs by 40% and TCO by as much as 50%. When combined with RUCKUS’s industry-leading Wi-Fi portfolio, we are creating a campus connectivity solution that will allow enterprises to grow their business, reduce their costs, and be more sustainable.”