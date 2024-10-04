Tele2 Group Enters a Multi-Year Deal with Subex to Enhance Fraud Management Operations

Tele2 and Subex recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Subex helping improve Tele2’s fraud management operations by deploying Subex’s AI-first Fraud Management solution on HyperSense.

This will require setting up a centralized system in Sweden to support fraud management teams in that country as well as in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania.

The solution meets the current needs of Tele2 and is also made to evolve with emerging threats and technologies, making it future-ready and able to provide long-term security for Tele2. Tele2 can manage high volumes of data with the solution’s scalability and flexibility, and it also reduces data duplication, effort, and maintenance needs, which in turn, streamlines internal processes and gives tailored solutions with its customizable capabilities.

Nisha Dutt, CEO of Subex, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Tele2 and bring our cutting-edge HyperSense platform to their fraud management operations. This collaboration underscores the importance of leveraging advanced AI and analytics to create a secure digital ecosystem. We are confident that our solution will deliver significant value to Tele2, enhancing their fraud management capabilities and supporting their vision of a enabling a society of unlimited possibilities.”

Yogesh Malik, CTIO at Tele2 group, stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Subex in implementing their advanced Fraud Management system at Tele2. This partnership is a pivotal step in future-proofing our business operations, enabling Tele2 to introduce innovative offerings to the market more quickly and securely. Leveraging Subex's expertise in fraud management, we can confidently launch new products and services, assured that robust systems are in place to safeguard our current and future business and customers against potential threats. We anticipate a long and fruitful partnership with Subex.”