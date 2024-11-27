Twisted-Pair Copper Jacks Offer Tool-Free Termination

Leviton recently introduced to customers in Europe and the Middle East the AX0 (AX Zero) product line of shielded and UTP jacks that feature tool-free termination. When announcing the product set, Leviton explained the jacks’ solid-performing tool-free termination process “streamlines network deployment for installers while providing performance assurance over the life of the network.”

The jacks are available in UTP and shielded options in Category 6 and Category 6A performance levels. A Category 6A UTP jack is pictured on this page.

In addition to tool-free termination, AX0 jacks offer the following characteristics.

EMI-isolating door design on UTP Cat 6A jacks, which provides additional alien-crosstalk suppression

Metal body and doors on shielded jacks, which provides high-level PoE performance and heat dissipation

Compatibility with all Leviton QuickPort patch panels, wallplates, and housings to provide flexibility and capabilities anywhere in an enterprise network

Component-rating, which assures solid performance in real-world applications

Compliance to IEEE 802.3bt Type 4 PoE specifications, enabling the latest IoT and enterprise network technologies

Compatibility with Leviton Jack icons to customize the look of the jack face and provide port-identification options

Availability in GeenPack Sustainably Smart Packaging, to lower carbon footprint, eliminate single-use plastics, and reduce jobsite waste

“AX0 jacks facilitate rapid, simple terminations, with one-piece wire managers and tool-free installation,” said Yuna Shin, senior global product manager with Leviton. “We listened to enterprise network installers and technicians from around the world and designed this series of AX0 jacks to make their work easier.

“The story here goes beyond the introduction of the new AX0 jack platform, since the real test of performance is in the complete channel. When combined with proven Leviton UTP or shielded cable, any of our wide array of popular patch panels, and our innovative low-profile patch cords, AX0 jacks complete the link in all areas of the enterprise network at a cost-effective price point.”