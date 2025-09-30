Clearfield and Hawaiian Telcom Advance Toward First Fully Fiber-Enabled State

Clearfied is helping Hawaiian Telcom work toward making Hawaii the first fully fiber-enabled state in the U.S. The company expects to reach its goal by the end of 2026. Hawaiian Telcom has already connected more than 60% of homes across the islands and is projecting to reach 475,000 homes by the end of this year.

Tackling Hawaii’s Toughest Terrain

From volcanic fields and rainforests to rural farms and dense urban centers, Hawaiian Telcom has focused on the hardest-to-reach areas first. The project shows that fiber can be deployed under challenging conditions while maintaining scalability, reliability, and compliance.

High-Density Fiber Solutions in Action

Clearfield’s passive optical network (PON) cabinets, cassettes, splitters, wall boxes, and patch cords provide the backbone of the deployment. Over 1,000 PON cabinets will be installed by the end of the year, allowing for high-density fiber distribution throughout the islands. The solutions are designed to streamline installation in complex environments.

Connecting Communities and Supporting Equity

Hawaiian Telcom’s fiber goes beyond homes and connects public schools, libraries, and DHHL residents, as well as community centers like Hale Līhu’e. The company also has plans to donate $6 million to bring fiber to Hawaii Public Housing Authority properties and provide digital equity to underserved communities.