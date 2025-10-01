Harmonic and Comcast Partner to Expand Fiber Broadband

According to PR Newswire, Comcast is accelerating its fiber broadband expansion with support from Harmonic, deploying next-generation connectivity to millions of new locations across the U.S. In 2024, Comcast added over one million locations, with more than 1.2 million additional locations expected by the end of 2025.

Harmonic and Comcast Contributions

Harmonic’s cOS™ virtualized broadband platform and network edge devices allow Comcast to deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical broadband with ultra-low latency, while seamlessly integrating with existing DOCSIS infrastructure. This approach enables rapid, cost-effective fiber rollouts, including through BEAD-funded rural projects.

Driving Connectivity Across Communities

"We are rapidly expanding our network to new areas and by leveraging Harmonic's cOS platform provides us with the flexibility to use fiber or extend our existing DOCSIS-based infrastructure to deliver critical connectivity to homes and businesses," said Dan Rice, vice president of Access Engineering, Comcast.

"Introducing multi-gigabit Internet with low lag will open up a new world of opportunities for these areas and our ecosystem of partners like Harmonic is instrumental in making that possible."

The collaboration shows how DOCSIS and fiber network work together on a converged, virtualized platform. This can lead to simplified operations, cost reduction, and allow for the strategic deployment of node-based remote switches and optical line terminals.