Panduit Names New President, CTO, Director of AI

Panduit recently made three executive appointments “to strengthen leadership alignment, accelerate innovation, and support the company’s long-term growth strategy,” the company said when announcing the moves on December 17.

Shannon McDaniel, who became Panduit’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in December 2021, will continue in the CEO role, “further sharpening the company’s growth and direction,” the company said. “McDaniel will remain focused on shaping the company’s vision and long-term strategy while investing in its people, innovation, and customers.”

Marc Naese has been named President, a role in which he will oversee global sales, marketing, operations, and all business units. The company said that as President, Naese will be “expanding his leadership responsibilities as the company continues to execute against its corporate strategic pillars of market innovation, manufacturing excellence, and customer affinity.”

Tom Kelly has been named Chief Technology Officer. Kelly began his career at Panduit as an engineer, and advanced through leadership roles across the organization. He brings deep technical expertise and a strong understanding of Panduit’s business to the CTO position. In the role, he will lead the company’s global technology and innovation strategy.

Rebecca Hulse has been named Director of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Strategy, which is a newly expanded role that “reflects the company’s commitment to digital transformation and responsible AI adoption,” Panduit said. Hulse will lead Panduit’s enterprise-wise AI strategy and guide the responsible implementation of AI across the organization.

“These announcements reflect our continued investment in people and leadership as we prepare Panduit for its next phase of growth,” McDaniel said. “These leaders represent the best of Panduit—deep expertise, strong values, and a shared commitment to our customers and our people. Together, they will help us shape the future of connected infrastructure.”