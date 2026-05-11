Corning and NVIDIA Partner to Expand U.S. Manufacturing of Optical Technologies

Corning and NVIDIA recently announced a long-term partnership for the expansion of U.S.-based manufacturing optical connectivity solutions to meet the needs of next-generation AI infrastructure.

Corning states that it will grow its U.S.-based optical connectivity manufacturing capacity by 10x, as well as increase the company’s fiber production capacity in the U.S. by over 50% to meet the demand fueled by AI factory buildouts.

Part of Corning’s planned expansion will include building three new advanced manufacturing facilities in Texas and North Carolina, which the company states will create “more than 3,000 new high-paying American jobs”.

By expanding capacity, Corning can provide the optical connectivity that NVIDIA’s GPUs require, at scale, in hyperscale data centers. Thousands of NVIDIA GPUs are needed to meet the demand of current AI workloads. These GPUs require high volumes of high-performance optical fiber, photonics, and connectivity to transfer data at speed and scale. As AI factories expand in size and number, Corning emphasizes the importance of optical connectivity in AI infrastructure.