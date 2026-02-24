KROHNE Expands Flow Technology Portfolio for Data Center Cooling Systems

Flow Measurement for Mission-Critical Data Center Cooling

KROHNE has expanded its flow measurement portfolio for data centers, introducing electromagnetic and ultrasonic technologies designed to support cooling system performance as well as energy efficiency and transparency.

As data centers scale to meet heavy workloads, maintaining stable, measurable cooling water and energy flows is critical. KROHNE’s OPTIFLUX electromagnetic and OPTISONIC ultrasonic flowmeters are designed to provide precise, long-term stable measurements, while helping operators maintain uptime and advance sustainability and energy reporting initiatives.

KROHNE OPTIFLUX Electromagnetic Flowmeters

The OPTIFLUX 2000 electromagnetic flowmeter delivers bi-directional flow measurement across a varied range, making it suitable for chilled water and glycol-based cooling circuits usually seen in data center environments.

Featuring a full-bore design with no moving parts, the device reduces pressure loss while supporting long service life. Chemically resistant polypropylene or hard rubber liners allow operation in systems containing low-concentration treatment chemicals.

With measurement accuracy to ±0.3% of measured value including diagnostics for conductivity, electrode status, and process and ambient temperature, the OPTIFLUX 2000 supports consistent cooling performance in demanding applications.

OPTISONIC Ultrasonic Flowmeters

For applications where conductivity is too low, KROHNE’s OPTISONIC inline and clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters can be utilized.

The clamp-on versions enable non-invasive installation on existing pipework and are suitable for retrofit projects and installations on non-conductive media in data center cooling systems

With no minimum conductivity requirement and insensitivity to magnetite, OPTISONIC devices deliver stable measurement in systems where more traditional technologies can drift over time. A wide turndown range and advanced diagnostics aid operators in maintaining tight flow control and optimizing cooling efficiency and system resilience.

Integrated OPTICHECK Diagnostics

KROHNE’s data center flow portfolio includes the integration of OPTICHECK diagnostics, including MID-MI-004 certified versions for applications requiring thorough verification and compliance.

OPTICHECK enables on-site verification of OPTIFLUX, OPTISONIC, and other compatible devices without interrupting operations. Embedded and service-tool-based verification options provide detailed diagnostic reporting to support quality assurance and asset management.