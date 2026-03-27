Nokia Introduces PON-based Out-of-Band Management for Data Centers

Nokia has introduced Aurelis for data centers, a PON-based out-of-band management (OOBM) solution made to simplify data center operations and reduce costs. From one platform, the solution can connect and manage thousands of endpoints. Per Nokia, this can reduce active switch counts by 90%, lower power consumption by 50% or more, and can cut operational effort by as much as 80%.

The solution supports zero-touch provisioning and uses plug-and-play optical modems that can be remotely managed. With automated operations and AI-enabled proactive troubleshooting, Nokia’s Aurealis can reduce manual work as well as on-site visits.

Aurealis for data centers includes:

· Aurealis MF-2 Optical Switch (OLT): a central platform that can connect thousands of devices in point-to-multipoint architecture.

· Aurealis Optical Modems (ONT): Usually top-of-rack mounted devices that terminate fiber and convert signals into Ethernet ports, as well as supporting remote management.

· Aurealis Command Center (CC): Intent-based management solution made to integrate with data center automation and controller systems.

The platform is designed for cloud and AI data centers that want to improve efficiency (power usage, operational effort, and space), cost-effectiveness, and simpler OOBM architecture.