Watch: BICSI’s CEO Discusses New Conference Format, Financial Position, Credential Renewal Changes

In a recently published episode of the Let’s Talk Cabling Podcast, host Chuck Bowser interviewed BICSI’s chief executive officer John Daniels and the two discussed a number of topics. The interview took place during the BICSI Beyond 2025 Conference, which was held in August.

The first-of-its-kind conference format was a significant point of discussion between Bowser and Daniels. In the interview, Daniels describes how the new format features immersive experiences that have not been part of previous BICSI conferences. Daniels also confirms this new format will remain in place during future Fall Conferences.

Bowser and Daniels also discuss other BICSI matters. Namely, at about the 25:00 mark of the 35-minute interview, Daniels comments on BICSI’s financial position. (Spoiler: It’s the strongest it’s ever been.) He then lists some of the measures BICSI is taking to invest in member and conference-attendee experiences.

Credential renewal also enters the conversation, at about the 27:30-minute mark. The interview was recorded shortly before BICSI’s new continuing education and recertification policies went into effect. In his conversation with Bowser, Daniels explains the policy now offers additional ways for credential holders to gain continuing education credits (CECs)—including through volunteer efforts on BICSI committees. He also points out that ethics training is a new requirement for credential renewal.

You can watch the full Let’s Talk Cabling Podcast episode here.

