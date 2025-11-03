Hydraulic Conduit Bender for Large Jobs

Southwire recently introduced the MAXIS MHB4000 Hydraulic Conduit Bender, which the company describes as “engineered for performance and precision … designed to bend 2.5 inches to 4 inches of electrical metallic tubing (EMT), intermediate metal conduit (IMC), and rigid conduit, with fewer operators and with greater accuracy than other benders.”

Bill Forsythe, product manager with Southwire, Heralded the MHB4000 as “truly a leap forward in 2.5- to 4-inch hydraulic conduit bending technology. This bender introduces several industry firsts, including the first hydraulically raised mast, first electronic VFD [variable frequency drive] motor control, first dual-action, long-throw cylinder, and the first intelligent accessory storage system … all designed to enhance productivity and ease-of-use on the jobsite.”

When introducing the MHB4000, Southwire pointed out the following characteristics and features.

Consistent, accurate bends achieved by the bender’s rigid, stable mast, VSD motor control, precision-machined shoes, and follow bars

Fast shoe changes because the dual-action, long-stroke cylinder doesn’t require extra adjustments when changing shoes

Less time between bends thanks to precise cylinder control and the Assist Pin

NEMA 4, two-button pendant offers heavy-duty strain relief and magnetic mounting

Fast and safe setup because the mast hydraulically raises and locks in seconds with a single button push

Color-organized accessories and dedicated storage locations make it easy to change from one conduit size to another

You can find more information on Southwire’s MAXIS MHB4000 Hydraulic Conduit Bender here.