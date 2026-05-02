SCTE Launches Fiber Blowing Certification and PNM Courses to Advance Fiber Training

SCTE has introduced its first Fiber Blowing Certification, expanding its fiber training portfolio to address the growing demand for skilled technicians in broadband deployment. Led by SCTE’s new Education Advisory Council (EAC), a group of operator and contractor leaders, the certification and course series are “shaped by the industry, for the industry”.

According to the SCTE press release, “Fiber blowing is a widely used method for underground fiber installation, and the global cable blowing equipment market is projected to grow roughly 5-7% annually through the end of the decade according to Cognitive Market Research.”

The fiber certification is designed to validate the knowledge and hands-on skills required for fiber blowing. By standardizing this fiber training and certification, the SCTE aims to ensure that technicians are able to build safely and accurately.

In addition to launching the Fiber Blowing Certification, SCTE highlighted its Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) course series. The PNM series is based on SCTE 280 and SCTE 294 standards, focusing on “practical outside plant troubleshooting”. The course aims to provide technicians with skills to identify and resolve network problems before they affect users.

Jason Schaal, Telecom Training Coordinator, Conway Corporation, commented on the PNM five-course series, stating, "I am very impressed with this format. It covers exactly what our techs are doing in the field, and the video explanations and section-level check questions make it much easier to get through and actually retain.”