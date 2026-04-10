AV Integrators Can Get Project Assistance Via AI

The creators of ProjX360, a project management software system designed specifically for audio-visual (AV) integrators, recently added an artificial intelligence (AI) capability to the platform that provides real-time help to its users. AI Assistant is “designed to deliver instant support, streamline workflows, and enhance how integrators interact with their business data,” the software developer explained when announcing the new productivity tool. AI Assistant is integrated into the ProjX360 platform.

“Whether users need help navigating features, understanding processes, or finding information quickly, the AI Assistant acts as a real-time support resource, eliminating delays and reducing dependency on traditional support channels,” the developer added.”

“Integrators don’t have time to dig through documentation or wait for answers,” said Doug Greenwald, ProjX360’s founder and CEO who developed the platform out of frustration with the project management options available to him as owner of an AV integration firm. Through ProjX360, integrators can streamline proposals, project management, purchasing, inventory, labor tracking, service management, and financial workflows. “Our AI Assistant puts the power of instant knowledge directly into their hands, right inside the platform they use every day,” Greenwald added.

He said ProjX360’s AI Assistant is unlike other, generic AI tools in that it “is purpose-built for the AV industry. It understands the workflows, terminology, and real-world challenges integrators face, from proposals and project management to service and invoicing.”

Users of the assistant get real-time help with the software platform’s features, workflows, and system navigation as well as context-aware support with responses based on how integrators use the platform. It also offers step-by-step assistance for proposals, project management, and service tasks.

The developer said the launch of AI Assistant “marks a significant step forward in ProjX360’s mission to simplify operations for integrators by combining powerful project management with intelligent automation.”

Greenwald concluded, “ProjX360 has always been built around real-world workflows. With AI, we’re taking that a step further—helping our users work smarter, faster, and with more confidence.”

Integrators can book demonstrations of ProjX360 and its features, including AI Assistant, directly through ProjX360.