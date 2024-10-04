NavePoint Launches Accessories Line for 23-Inch-Wide Network Racks

Instead of the typical 19-inch-wide rack, NavePoint has released accessories for 23-inch-wide racks which include rack-mount drawers, shelves, horizontal cable management, and blank panel spacers, as well as brackets for mounting 19-inch components in 23-inch racks.

“The new 23-inch rack-mount drawers come in three sizes: 1U (1.7 inches tall), 3U (5 inches) and 4U (7 inches). The steel, locking drawers are all 13.3 inches deep and can hold up to 22 pounds of gear.”

The company has two types of 23-inch steel shelves available. The 1U fixed shelf is designed for four-post racks, holds 220 pounds, and is 14 inches deep. The three 2U cantilever shelves can only hold 55 pounds, however, they require only two attachment points and come in various depths of 14, 16, or 18 inches.

The horizontal cable manager is 1U and has six sets of 3.3-inch-deep brackets that route cables from the face of a 23-inch rack.

Steel mounting brackets are available to allow for the mounting of 19-inch-wide components into 23-inch racks, and can be purchased in sets of 5 or 10 brackets.

“The product launch includes a wide array of steel, 23-inch-wide blank panel spacers for closing off empty rack spaces. Choose from 1U, 2U or 3U sizes, each available in three designs. Perforated spacers enable ventilation, while slotted spacers offer both ventilation and cable attachment points. Solid spacers have no ventilation openings, which prevents dust ingress and promotes directed air pathways inside a rack.”

“Our 23-inch-width network racks hold a greater variety of gear than standard racks do and offer more port density and cable space,” said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. “These accessories are key to truly unlocking the potential of the wider racks.”