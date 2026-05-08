Newly Released Fiber Optic Launch Cables for OTDR Testing

Platinum Tools has recently announced its new Fiber Optic Launch Cables for OTDR Testing, which will be debuting at InfoComm 2026. While the cables are now available to ship, they will also be shown at booth #C5026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada between June 17th-19th.

Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager, described the new product, stating, “Platinum Tools’ new Fiber Optic Launch Cables for OTDR eliminate ‘dead zones’ in OTDR testing by providing a buffer length of fiber before the event under test, ensuring accurate measurement of insertion loss and reflectance.”

Platinum Tools’ new cables are best suited for installers and technicians working on fiber optic cable tests for telecom applications, pro AV, fieldwork, and data centers. The fiber optic launch cables are compatible with the company’s mini OTDR and Copper Tester.

They come in three sizes: 150m, 500m, and 1km, and two different configurations to make sure installers and technicians are covered when testing fiber optic cables.

Adapters for SC/APC, SC/UPC, and LC connectors are included with each cable, so nearly any single-mode fiber optic cable can be tested. They are made with micro armored fiber and come with a durable carrying case and hanging clip for storage and convenience.