Belden Acquiring Ruckus Networks for $1.85B
Key Highlights
- The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, expanding Belden’s market with WiFi, enterprise switching, and AI-driven cloud networking solutions.
- Ruckus serves approximately 48,000 customers worldwide.
- Belden aims to leverage Ruckus’s technology to serve enterprise, industrial, and high-density environments.
- Vistance Networks will focus on Aurora Networks, its access/broadband business unit offering PON, HFC, and other service-provider technologies.
Vistance Networks, the company that recently sold the CommScope business to Amphenol, is now selling its Ruckus Networks business to Belden for $1.846 billion, the two companies announced. For Vistance, the divestiture will leave it with its Aurora Networks business, which focuses on service-provider access and broadband networks. For Belden, the acquisition bolsters the company’s position as a “full-stack networking solutions provider,” as the company described it in its release announcing the deal. Specifically, the Ruckus portfolio includes WiFi and enterprise switching product lines that Belden says will “serve as a significant growth catalyst” for the company.
The companies expect the deal to close in the second half of 2026.
According to Belden, Ruckus has approximately 48,000 customers globally for its “enterprise networking solutions delivering purpose-built connectivity for high-density, mission, critical environments … Ruckus offers an integrated portfolio of WiFi, enterprise switching, and an AI-driven cloud networking platform that enables organizations to optimize performance, simplify operations, and securely connect users and devices. Ruckus is known for its differentiated technology, strong channel ecosystem, and focus on reliability and user experience at scale.”
Belden, which currently does not offer WiFi and enterprise switching technology, said the addition of the Ruckus portfolio will expand its total addressable market. “The combination positions Belden to deliver a more-complete, higher-value networking solution spanning enterprise campuses, high-density public venues, and industrial facilities,” the company pointed out. It also added that Ruckus’s networking platform “creates a compelling opportunity to extend best-in-class wireless and switching into Belden’s industrial customer base, where demand for converged IT and OT connectivity is accelerating.”
Ashish Chand, Belden’s president and chief executive officer, commented, “The addition of Ruckus brings a leading provider of purpose-driven enterprise networks to Belden and accelerates our transformation into a full-stack networking solutions provider. Ruckus offers proven, differentiated WiFi and enterprise switching technology that our customers in hospitality, education, and healthcare are actively demanding, allowing us to deliver a more-complete, end-to-end networking solution. Equally important, these same capabilities create a powerful opportunity to bring high-performance wireless and switching to our industrial customers, who are increasingly looking to converge their IT and OT environments. Together, Belden and Ruckus will deliver a broader, higher-value networking solution for customers across enterprise and industrial environments, while strengthening our financial profile, generating strong free cash flow that supports rapid de-levering, and creating meaningful long-term value for stockholders.”
Vistance Networks’ CEO Chuck Treadway said the deal “unlocks additional equity value and allows us to return cash to our shareholders, while providing a strategic, complementary fit for our Ruckus business. This transaction will allow us to focus on the Aurora Networks business. Our financial flexibility creates continued opportunity to further invest, both organically and inorganically, in developing next-generation technology for our customers.”