Belden Acquiring Ruckus Networks for $1.85B

Vistance Networks, the company that recently sold the CommScope business to Amphenol, is now selling its Ruckus Networks business to Belden for $1.846 billion, the two companies announced. For Vistance, the divestiture will leave it with its Aurora Networks business, which focuses on service-provider access and broadband networks. For Belden, the acquisition bolsters the company’s position as a “full-stack networking solutions provider,” as the company described it in its release announcing the deal. Specifically, the Ruckus portfolio includes WiFi and enterprise switching product lines that Belden says will “serve as a significant growth catalyst” for the company.

The companies expect the deal to close in the second half of 2026.

According to Belden, Ruckus has approximately 48,000 customers globally for its “enterprise networking solutions delivering purpose-built connectivity for high-density, mission, critical environments … Ruckus offers an integrated portfolio of WiFi, enterprise switching, and an AI-driven cloud networking platform that enables organizations to optimize performance, simplify operations, and securely connect users and devices. Ruckus is known for its differentiated technology, strong channel ecosystem, and focus on reliability and user experience at scale.”

Belden, which currently does not offer WiFi and enterprise switching technology, said the addition of the Ruckus portfolio will expand its total addressable market. “The combination positions Belden to deliver a more-complete, higher-value networking solution spanning enterprise campuses, high-density public venues, and industrial facilities,” the company pointed out. It also added that Ruckus’s networking platform “creates a compelling opportunity to extend best-in-class wireless and switching into Belden’s industrial customer base, where demand for converged IT and OT connectivity is accelerating.”