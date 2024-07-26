Nokia Adds 5G Devices to Its FWA Portfolio for the North American Market

Nokia announced that it is adding a new 5G Fixed Wireless Access outdoor receiver and indoor gateway with Wi-Fi 7 to its FWA broadband access portfolio which will be available in Q3 2024. These new solutions support a wide range of 4G and 5G bands, including Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). The company believes these products will provide a “real opportunity to close connectivity gaps that still exist in many parts of North America”.

The expanded portfolio will help further 5G FWA services in North America so that operators can easily connect consumers all across rural, suburban, and urban landscapes. The new compact Nokia FastMile 5G receiver has high-gain antennas (up to 10 dBi) that the consumer themselves can install outside of a window, wall, balcony, or poll. Featuring 4 carrier aggregation and up to 300 MHz of bandwidth, the FastMile 5G receiver maximizes throughout in regions where a signal could be weak.

The company’s FastMile indoor 5G Gateway 12 improves capacity and coverage by up to 35% through the use of high-gain antennas (up to 8dBi) and 8 receiver antennas. 200 MHz of spectrum support comes with this indoor gateway to allow high-speed broadband access over the 5G network and uses tri-band Wi-Fi 7 to extend 5G speeds around the home. Nokia’s Corteca software powers the gateway and supports value-added applications embedded in the device itself, cloud-based Wi-Fi optimization, and Wi-Fi device management formulated on open industry standards and EasyMesh.

Consumers can even access a “simple, user-friendly” mobile app that can help determine the best place to install the FWA receiver and gateway.

Dirk Verhaegen, VP of Broadband Devices at Nokia, stated, “Using Fixed Wireless Access to connect end customers to fast internet access requires more than just one type of device. Nokia’s FastMile solutions provide operators with options, bringing fast, reliable broadband to people no matter where they live—whether it's in bustling cities, quiet suburbs, or even remote rural areas.”

Jaimie Lenderman, Research Manager and Principal Analyst at Omdia, said, “The number of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscribers in North America is projected to increase from 11.6 million in 2023 to 25 million by 2028. This growth is driven by the considerable advantages FWA offers in terms of cost-efficiency and rapid deployment, especially where wireline solutions are less feasible. However, challenges such as signal interference, limited range, and reliance on line-of-sight conditions still impact the widespread adoption of FWA by operators. Innovations like Nokia’s FastMile gateway solution are mitigating these issues, enabling operators to deliver high-speed FWA broadband services to users regardless of their location.”