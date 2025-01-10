Blell Named President of Emtelle USA

As president of Emtelle USA, Blell will oversee sales and operations of the company’s manufacturing and testing facility in Fletcher, NC (pictured on this page). Emtelle described the facility as the cornerstone of its Made-in-America initiative, “designed to meet the increasing demand for locally manufactured, high-quality fiber-optic solutions.” The facility recently added a test track, which enables advanced testing of microduct and cable solutions under real-world installation conditions. The company also launched a global innovation and manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi in October 2024.

“I am honored to join Emtelle at such an exciting time in its growth journey,” Blell said. “As a global leader in developing innovative, high-quality solutions for the optical communications industry, Emtelle has the capacity, expertise, and experience to meet that demand. I look forward to working with my talented team to leverage the company’s global expertise so we can deliver exceptional value to Emtelle’s existing and prospective customers and partners.”

Emtelle Group chief executive officer Tony Rodgers added, “I am delighted to welcome Beni as our new president of Emtelle USA. Beni brings with him decades of experience, as well as a proven track record of success in optical communications. Under his leadership, we are ready to further deliver on our commitment to providing world-class network solutions across North America, as we continue to enhance our global operations and customer relationships.”