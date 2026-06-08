Amazon’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Investment in Corning Products Also Includes a Commitment to Fiber Technician Training

On June 8 Amazon and Corning jointly announced that Amazon will invest multiple billions of dollars in optical fiber, fiber-optic cable, and fiber-optic connectivity produced by Corning, to be used in Amazon data centers in the United States. Corning will expand its manufacturing facilities and capabilities in North Carolina to accommodate the demand and in doing so “create 1,000 new, highly skilled jobs at Corning’s manufacturing facilities across North Carolina, and support hundreds of additional construction jobs,” the announcement said.

As part of the agreement, Amazon and Corning will work together to create a new program that will expand the latter company’s Fiber Optic Technician Training Program with Catawba Valley (NC) Community College “to train students for careers in fiber-optic manufacturing and related technical roles,” the companies explained. “The program provides hands-on education and courses that will increase the talent pool and offer pathways to high-paying technical roles,” they continued. “The efforts will help strengthen the domestic supply chain and U.S. manufacturing base while serving the region and state to help expand residential and commercial fiber densification efforts.”

Amazon’s chief executive officer Matt Garman said the training program will yield “highly skilled roles in fiber optics and fusion splicing. These long-term investments create long-term careers and real property in the communities where we operate.” Amazon added that it already has provided practical training for close to 7,000 people in North Carolina through multiple programs and initiatives.

Corning chairman and chief executive officer Wendell Weeks called the deal “a significant milestone for Corning and for American manufacturing. Amazon’s investment will help us expand production, create 1,000 new advanced manufacturing jobs at our facilities, and lead the way toward building a resilient U.S. manufacturing base.”