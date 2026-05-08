Clearfield Adds Two Pedestals to its CraftSmart Portfolio

Clearfield recently announced its launch of 8- and 10-inch FiberFirst pedestals, expanding its CraftSmart portfolio. The portfolio also includes 6- and 12-inch pedestal options, further providing operators with flexible solutions for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployments.

The pedestals support Clearfield and third-party components, preventing vendor lock-in and allowing for configurations to be made in real-time. They feature an integrated universal mounting backplane with 360-degree user access and an intuitive rail mounting system, giving providers the ability to deploy and reconfigure components in the field.

“In today’s build environment, small inefficiencies at the access layer can create outsized cost and delay,” said Anis Khemakhem, COO of Clearfield. “With our full line of FiberFirst pedestals, we’re giving customers a practical, universal solution that simplifies installation, supports a wide range of components and keeps projects moving forward.”

These FiberFirst pedestals support direct-bury and stake mount applications through a split-base design. With their thermoplastic construction and domed cover design, the pedestals are built to withstand harsh environments.

The 8-inch pedestal can accommodate various components, including mounting brackets, splice trays, and compact terminal options. Clearfield’s 10-inch version offers further capacity for larger terminal configurations and expanded fiber management needs.

The 30-inch dome enclosures include an integrated detachable drop channel and built-in stake mounting location, assisting crews in finishing installs more efficiently and quickly.