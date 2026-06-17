Fiber-Optic Design and Installation Contractor Sertex Acquires TrenchWorks

Sertex Broadband Solutions, a provider of fiber-optic infrastructure services in the Northeast United States, recently acquired Trenchworks Inc., a Maine-based telecommunications construction company that specializes in aerial and underground fiber-optic infrastructure deployment. Sertex says the acquisition “marks a significant step” in its “strategic expansion across northern New England and reinforces the company’s commitment to broadband deployment, workforce development, and long-term investment in Maine and the region.”

By acquiring TrenchWorks, Sertex adds four field crews, specialized equipment, and a workforce with deep local knowledge and strong relationships throughout Maine’s telecommunications sector, the company further pointed out. TrenchWorks’ former owners Ryan Daggett and Brock Hagopian now play key roles in Sertex. Daggett serves as operations manager for Maine and New Hampshire.

The acquisition comes as Sertex is carrying out the construction of approximately 450 miles of the MOOSE Net middle-mile fiber network, which is a Maine statewide initiative to improve broadband access and connectivity for rural communities.

“This acquisition positions Sertex for the future and is an important step toward expanding our workforce in Maine,” said Michael Solitro, Sertex Broadband Solutions’ founder and chief executive officer. “As broadband investment accelerates across northern New England, we are building the resources and local presence necessary to deliver large-scale projects safely, efficiently, and at the highest level of quality. Trenchworks gives us an established foundation and a talented team that shares our values and commitment to excellence as we ramp up construction of the MOOSE Net middle-mile network.”

Solitro also pointed out Sertex’s participation in the TIRAP Apprenticeship program, which is administered by the Wireless Infrastructure Association. “The company currently has 8 employees enrolled in the program and plans to extend participation opportunities to eligible staff in its Maine regional office as they meet program requirements,” he said.

TIRAP “defines career paths in a growing number of critical occupations, including tower technicians, wireless technicians, and utility workers, along with leads and foremen,” according to the TIRAP website. “Powered by the WIA and with partners across the country, TIRAP provides on-the-job training resources, support, and access to incentive funding for our members and other telecommunications companies.”

The apprenticeship program leads to a national credential recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor.