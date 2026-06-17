Low-Voltage Integrator Mason Technologies Breaks Ground on 69k-sf Headquarters

Mason Technologies recently broke ground on a $30-million, 69,000-square-foot headquarters facility in the Long Island Innovation Park in Hauppauge, New York. Mason is a low-voltage integrator specializing in structured cabling, unified security solutions, audiovisual systems, and data centers.

The company was founded in 2002 by Jennifer Mason and had 2 employees at the time; today it employs 275. The company stated since the time it acquired the property on which its new headquarters will open, it grew from 235 to 275 employees and is planning for more growth.

“Mason Technologies partners with clients across many different industries to deliver quality, reliability, and long-term value to every project,” the company said when announcing the headquarters groundbreaking. “The company’s mission has always been to work with individuals and organizations who help change the world, primarily in healthcare spaces, higher education, and government projects.”

Founder and chief executive officer Jennifer Mason commented, “Everything we do is guided by the Mason Way, which is our commitment to continuous improvement, smart solution, and a people-first culture. Mason’s new headquarters will showcase next-generation technology that is both simple to use and visually astonishing. There will be no space like this in the country.” She added that the 69,000-square-foot headquarters building will include a 2,800-square-foot atrium and a dedicated exhibition and event space intended for networking, collaboration, and technology demonstrations.

“We want to be a place where companies and organizations across our region can connect, innovate, and grow together. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

The company’s vice president of partner relations Adam Mason lauded employees for the organization’s growth and success. “We could not have done it without all our wonderful people at Mason,” he said. “Everyone at Mason is a part of our family, and when it came time to decide where to invest in our future headquarters, the choice was clear. Suffolk County is home to some of the greatest people and brightest talent in the country, giving us a real competitive advantage.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mason Technologies executives and employees along with other local business leaders, industry organizations, and government officials.