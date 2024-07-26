AEM Adds Adapters, Software Enhancements to its Network Tester Portfolio

AEM recently announced the availability of new test adapters for its TestPro Cable Certifier and its Network Service Assistant (NSA) Qualification+ Tester, as well as enhancements to TestDataPro Results Management software. The company says all these additions were driven by direct feedback from users of its test-equipment portfolio.

The AD-NET-PASSTHRU adapter (pictured) gives TestPro and NSA in-line network testing capability, “providing real-world evaluation of link performance with connected devices in use,” AEM explained when introducing these new capabilities. “If users are experiencing intermittent issues with security cameras, as an example, being able to test in-line while the camera is in use allows the user to monitor network connectivity, link speed, and Power over Ethernet load over time. The user can get a performance report to identify the specific time the camera lost connection and understand which aspect of connectivity failed, facilitating further troubleshooting.”

Also newly available from AEM is the AD-COAX-TYPE-N 50-Ohm Coax Adapter for TestPro that supports the N-type connector for testing RF applications. Both TestPro and NSA support AEM’s existing AD-COAX-TYPE-F 75-Ohm Coax Adapter.

The AD-OTDR-U-1310_1625 Singlemode OTDR Adapter supports 1625-nm and 1310-nm wavelengths. The introduction of this adapter follows AEM’s launch of two OTDR adapters last year—the AD-OTDR-U-1310_1550 SM OTDR and the AD-OTDR-U-850_1300 MM OTDR.

About another newly introduced adapter, AEM explains, “On occasion, testing a cable that has not yet been terminated, such as a cable still on the wire drum, may be necessary. We are pleased to announced two new hot-swappable BareWire Adapters with terminal block connection points for the cable under test. These two new adapters are the AD-4P-BAREWIRE-TB that supports Four Pair Ethernet and the AD-SPE-BAREWIRE-TB that supports Single Pair Ethernet (SPE), eliminating the need to sacrifice connectors to terminate on the cable prior to testing.”

In addition to these new adapters, AEM announced that TestDataPro results management software now supports both Microsoft and MacOS operating systems. TestDataPro Cloud has also been improved, with the added feature of a .csv file export, Analytics, and Recertification functionality.

The company’s director of product marketing, Lisa Schwartz, expressed gratitude for the user feedback that prompted these new introduction. She said the company “strives to ensure investment protection by creating test adapters that can be used by the test platform our customer has already made an investment in.”

Immediately below is an image gallery with all 5 of AEM's recently released adapters.